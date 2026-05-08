Kenya: Fake Newspaper Front Page Falsely Claims Kenyan Opposition Politician Edwin Sifuna Has Joined the Cabinet

Fake newspaper front page falsely claims Kenyan opposition politician Edwin Sifuna has joined the cabinet

IN SHORT: A newspaper front page circulating online bears headlines claiming that the prominent Kenyan senator Edwin Sifuna has joined president William Ruto's government. However, the front page is fake.

An image of what appears to be the front page of Kenya's Daily Nation is circulating online, with a claim that Nairobi senator and prominent Kenyan politician Edwin Sifuna has joined president William Ruto's cabinet.

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The front page, dated 1 May 2026, features the headline: "Opposition Breakdown as Sifuna joins Cabinet."

"Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang'i have also sent their men to cabinet, leaving doubts on what remains of both opposition outfits," the summary below the headline reads.

Sifuna has been leading popular rallies across the country to garner support for the Linda Mwananchi movement, a breakaway faction of one of the largest parties in Kenya, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

He has been critical of Ruto's government and has opposed the political pact that the late ODM leader Raila Odinga signed with Ruto's government in March 2025. He has also criticised the party's new leadership for working closely with Ruto.

Kalonzo Musyoka is the leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front and a prominent opposition figure in Kenya. He was Kenya's vice president from 2008 to 2010.

Fred Matiang'i is also a key political figure in Kenya's opposition and previously served as a cabinet secretary under former president Uhuru Kenyatta between 2013 and 2022. Both he and Musyoka hope to unseat Ruto in the 2027 elections.

The front page has been posted widely. But can it be trusted? We checked.

Altered front page

Nation Africa, the newspaper's online platform, usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X. We compared a genuine front page to the one in circulation and found a key difference.

In the circulating version, most of the words in the headline are capitalised. On an authentic Daily Nation front page, the headline is typically in sentence case, with only the first word and proper nouns capitalised.

The newspaper usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts. We searched the accounts and found the original issue from 1 May.

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The original headline reads "School fees scandal". It discusses what is described as a funding crisis in Kenyan schools, saying parents are forced to pay higher fees due to insufficient government subsidies.

On 3 May, the newspaper posted a blurred version of the circulating front page on Facebook, with the word "FAKE" printed on it.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT! Please be advised that this front page doing rounds on social media is fake. If you can't find it on Daily Nation's official pages, treat it as fake!" it cautioned.

The version doing the rounds on social media has been altered and there is no evidence for the claim made in the headline.