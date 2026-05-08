Malawi: Panic in Ngabu As Men Claim Private Parts Are Mysteriously Disappearing

Fear and confusion have spread among men living under Senior Chief Ngabu in Chikwawa after reports emerged that some men are allegedly experiencing mysterious incidents in which they claim their private parts suddenly disappear or shrink after interacting with strangers.

According to people who spoke toNyasatimes, panic intensified in recent days after a bicycle businessman at Ngabu Market reportedly screamed for help, claiming that his private parts had vanished moments after meeting a customer during business transactions.

Witnesses said the man attracted a large crowd after repeatedly insisting that something strange had happened to him. Some residents reportedly examined him and agreed that his condition appeared unusual, further fueling fear and speculation within the trading centre.

Community members said several other men who claimed to have experienced similar incidents later gathered around the businessman and advised him on what to do. After some time, it was reported that he claimed to be recovering, calming tensions that had started building among people at the market.

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The incident has since triggered widespread anxiety across the area, with many men now living in fear of unknown individuals they meet in public places such as markets and trading centres. Some residents are reportedly warning each other to remain cautious when shaking hands or interacting with strangers.

Others have even begun encouraging fellow men to wear tight undergarments or protective clothing, believing it may help prevent the alleged mysterious occurrences.

Although such claims occasionally emerge in different parts of Africa and are often linked to myths, fear, or psychological panic, the reports in Ngabu have become a major topic of discussion among residents, with many demanding explanations about the strange incidents.