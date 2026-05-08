Uganda: Opendi Praises 'Hands-On' Nabbanja

Tororo District Woman MP Sarah Opendi has praised outgoing Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja for what she described as a "hands-on" leadership style during her tenure at the helm of government business.

Speaking during Frontline on NBS Television, Opendi said Nabbanja had exceeded the expectations of many Ugandans who doubted her capabilities when she was appointed Prime Minister in June 2021.

"I think she has done a good job. She has been tough and was hands-on unlike some prime ministers we've had previously," Opendi said.

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She added that leaders have different management approaches and should be judged based on their ability to deliver results.

"You have been assigned an office and it's up to you to use whatever works to deliver. Nabbanja was hands-on," Opendi added.

Nabbanja became Uganda's first female Prime Minister after being appointed by President Museveni in 2021 as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle following the general election.

At the time, Museveni defended his cabinet choices by saying he deliberately preferred loyal and tested individuals over what he described as elite technocrats, drawing inspiration from the Bible.

"When Jesus chose disciples, he did not recruit Pharisees, Sadducees or Levites, but went for Simon Peter," Museveni said while explaining his approach to appointments.

On May 2, 2026, Museveni dissolved the cabinet at the end of his current term, pending the appointment of a new team to serve in the next administration.

The delay in announcing a new cabinet has triggered speculation over whether Nabbanja will retain her position as Prime Minister or whether Museveni could opt for a major reshuffle.

For now, political observers and ruling National Resistance Movement supporters remain watchful as the President prepares to unveil his next cabinet lineup.