Africa: Uganda Reaffirms Committment to Attend Third Russia-Africa Summit

Gen. Jeje Odongo Abubakhar, Uganda's Minister of Foreign Affairs has held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Sergey Lobanov, Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Federation to Uganda, during which both sides reaffirmed the warm and longstanding relations between Uganda and the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the Russian Federation formally conveyed an invitation to the Republic of Uganda to participate in the Third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled to take place in Moscow on 28-29 October 2026.

The forthcoming summit is expected to serve as an important platform for dialogue and enhanced cooperation between Russia and African states on matters of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology transfer, education, as well as regional and international peace and security.

In the area of educational cooperation, the Russian side acknowledged Uganda's official request for an increase in scholarship opportunities for Ugandan students for the 2026-2027 academic year.

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The request forms part of ongoing bilateral efforts to strengthen cooperation in higher education, skills development, and academic exchange.

Both parties expressed their shared commitment to sustained diplomatic engagement and to further deepening bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the peoples and governments of Uganda and the Russian Federation.

The meeting underscored the enduring partnership between the two countries and their continued cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.