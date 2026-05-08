Zimbabwe: High Court Reinstates Zimura Board After Government's Marching Orders

8 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover moreWildlife Conservation MerchEducationAfrica Travel GuidesTHE High Court has reinstated the Alexio Gwenzi-led Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) board, just days after the government ordered its dismissal following allegations of corruption and organisational failures.

ZIMURA has come under intense scrutiny over allegations of financial mismanagement and maladministration.

Musicians have been calling for government intervention, accusing the rights body of underpaying them in royalties.

In a statement issued after the High Court ruling, ZIMURA confirmed that the board had been reinstated with immediate effect pending the finalisation of court proceedings.

"The effect of this important Court result is that Alexio Gwenzi, First Farai Batani and Evelyn Natsai Moyo have been reinstated with immediate effect to continue to run the affairs of ZIMURA until the Court process is finalised.

"This leadership remains deeply committed to the effective, transparent and efficient collection and distribution of royalties to the very musicians and rights holders the Association was founded to serve," read the statement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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