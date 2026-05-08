Zimbabwe: Kaindu Expects Tough Encounter As Hardrock Takes On Telone

Wildlife Conservation MerchHardrock FC coach Kelvin Kaindu is expecting a difficult encounter when his side faces TelOne FC in their upcoming league clash.

The Midlands derby will be played at Ascot Stadium on Saturday and will mark the first match for newly appointed TelOne FC coach Saul Chaminuka.

Hardrock walks into the match bubbling with confidence after recording a 6-1 win over FC Hunters, while TelOne picked up its first win of the season away at Triangle.

TelOne will be under pressure to deliver on Saturday, as they are currently sitting 16th on the log while Hardrock FC is second with 20 points.

Speaking ahead of the match, Hardrock coach Kelvin Kaindu acknowledged the challenge posed by TelOne, despite their recent struggles in the league.

"It's another difficult game; it's not an easy game because it is a derby.

"Most of the time, when there is a new clash, players put in more effort.

"We hope we will grab a positive result, and for us to have that, we need to work," he said.

Kaindu's side has gone six games without recording a defeat, a fine run that has seen him considered a potential winner for April Coach of the Month.