Namibia: Rugby Returns On Sombre Note

The Namibian Rugby Premier League continues on a sombre note this weekend, in the shadow of the untimely death of former FNB Unam captain Graham April, who died in a car accident last Friday.

A minute's silence will be held at all the weekend's matches, while Namibia Rugby Union vice president Johan Diergaardt confirms that a memorial service will be held at Unam Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Diergaardt, who coached Unam during their premier league title-winning years from 2015 to 2017, says he was still struggling to come to terms with April's death.

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"It's very sad and it's very hard to accept that he died. He was such a young man, full of energy and full of jokes, it's very sad and it's very tough," he says.

"I was at the scene about two hours after the accident because I was on my way to Swakopmund and when I arrived, the cars had not been removed yet, so it was very tough. I'm still struggling to accept it and I can't really say how I feel - I'm sad and angry, there are so many mixed emotions," he adds.

"But we just have to accept it, it's the work of God. Sometimes it's difficult but we have to move on. I feel very sorry for his mother and sisters and his family, who are going through a difficult time now - I pray that they will find comfort in remembering him for the great person that he was and not in the way he died," he says.

Diergaardt remembers April as a dynamic leader who cared about his fellow players.

"Graham arrived at Unam in 2016 as a young player who had represented Namibia at the under-20 World Cup Trophy tournaments. He was still a youngster but he made an immediate impact and he did great things by helping his fellow players.

"He worked in human resources and was always on the outlook for jobs for the younger players. He had an open hand and even sponsored Unam's jerseys at a stage. He was loved by everyone and really left a legacy, something special," he says.

"There will be a memorial service held at Unam Stadium on Sunday and the funeral will be held next week," he adds.

On the field of play tomorrow, Unam will start as the favourites when they take on a struggling FNB Western Suburbs at Suburbs Park.

Unam are currently sixth on the log with one win and one defeat, but have a match in hand on the leaders and could close the gap significantly with a victory.

Suburbs, on the other hand, have lost all three their matches to date, including sound defeats to FNB Grootfontein (41-17) and FNB Dolphins (45-21), and are second last on the log, with only one bonus point. Playing on their home ground, however, could spur them on to victory.

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Log leaders Grootfontein take to the road to face FNB Rehoboth, and will be heavy favourites to continue their winning run.

They have won all three their matches to date, including a 35-30 win against FNB Wanderers last time out, and should be too strong for a struggling Rehoboth outfit, who are bottom of the log on zero points.

Despite that defeat, Wanderers, are still firmly in the title hunt, now lying second, three points behind Grootfontein, and they will start as heavy favourites when they host seventh-placed FNB Reho Falcon at Pionierspark.

Defending champions FNB Kudus will be determined to get back to winning ways when they host FNB Dolphins in the coastal derby at Walvis Bay's Jan Wilken Stadium.

Kudus suffered a 43-36 defeat away to an inspired Trustco United last time out, but should start as favourites against an improving Dolphins side that has veered from big wins against Rehoboth (56-14) and Suburbs (45-21), to a crushing 87-19 defeat to Wanderers.