Namibia: Outjo Plays Host to Top 8 Semi-Final Contenders

The Standard Bank Top 8 Cup heads to Outjo this weekend, with four teams battling for a place in the final after a dramatic quarter-final round that saw defending champions African Stars and crowd favourites Eeshoke Chula Chula eliminated.

Eleven Arrows will take on Mighty Gunners in one semi-final after both sides secured hard-fought victories at Swakopmund last weekend.

Arrows stunned African Stars after holding the reigning champions to a goalless draw before winning 4-2 on penalties, with goalkeeper Andreas Amunyela emerging as the hero of the shootout.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mighty Gunners, meanwhile, edged Eeshoke Chula Chula 1-0 thanks to a strike from Deon Gariseb as they continued their strong cup run.

Eleven Arrows assistant coach Dankie Hipundjua says his side expects another difficult encounter against Mighty Gunners.

"It's a cup game, everything goes out the window. If we want to progress, we have to work for it. It won't come on a silver plate," he says.

The second semi-final will see FC Ongos face Unam FC in what is expected to be another tightly contested clash.

Ongos booked their place in the last four after defeating KK Palace 1-0 through Simon Elago's decisive goal, while Unam overcame Blue Waters 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Unam coach Robert Nauseb says his side's fighting spirit has carried them into the semi-finals.

"I said to my boys nothing is going to come easy. We just have to dig deep. We just have to give everything. We just have to put our bodies on the line. We have to be the lions," he says.

Nauseb also praises the progress his team has made over the years.

"I'm very happy for my boys. They are unbelievable. For four years, we've been working and working and working, and I can feel it. The fruit of four years is coming slowly but surely," he says.

With the defending champions already out of the competition, this year's tournament is guaranteed to produce a new Standard Bank Top 8 Cup champion, adding further excitement ahead of the semi-finals at Outjo tomorrow.