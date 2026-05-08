Namibia: Tennis Association Commits to Growth of Sport

"For the next four years the priority is backing our elite players to put them in a position to bring success to themselves and the country," Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) vice president Vekondja Kuzee says.

Responding to questions by The Namibian Sport, Kuzee says the NTA will expand tennis development across the country to provide more opportunities for Namibians to start playing tennis.

The association plans to make Namibia the prime tennis destination and nation on the continent through national team success, and by hosting regional and international tournaments, as well as focusing on beach tennis.

On how it measures the success of tennis development, Kuzee says: "Exactly that, the number of active players from juniors specifically, the number of female players as an underrepresented demographic and the success of our national teams in international competition. Tracking our development players progress is also a key metric."

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He says the association's long-term vision is giving all levels of the game the appropriate support while understanding and providing for the different stakeholder needs to unite the sport.

"Funding will be a key lever to increase engagement at all levels of play," Kuzee stresses.

On new ideas of the NTA, he says the key will be on building strong partnerships with their stakeholders, as well as the business community.

"Tennis is arguably the most successful sport in the country over the last two years but this success has not been trumpeted and that is something we need to change.

He points out that Namibia's national men's team is ranked sixth in Africa.

"We have hosted three senior, international level events in the country over the last two years and continue to annually bring top juniors from all over the world to come and compete at our Confederation of African Tennis and International Tennis Federation (ITF) events in Windhoek," he says.

"We need to do more marketing and getting the news about tennis out there. Increased exposure will have a cascading effect of bringing attention and interest to tennis," Kuzee says.

On programme implementation, he adds: "Tennis 'Oyetu' is our flagship tennis development programme to get juniors into playing tennis. We are expanding to Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Keetmanshoop, Oshakati and Grootfontein this year alone thanks to the FirstRand Foundation sponsoring the initiative."

"Support will also be provided to tennis clubs at Rundu, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay. This is our priority at the moment."

Kuzee says they boost tennis in rural and township areas by supporting emerging tennis clubs.

"A good example is the BNC in Katutura that has established the Katutura Tennis Club which we support by making the national tennis centre available for the high potential players identified," he says.

"There is an active school league that we are expanding each year. Our focus on schools will be increasing going forward as well."

On adapting to the competition from other racquet sports to attract and keep players in tennis, Kuzee says it's a battle but not in the way that most people think.

"We encourage as many people as possible to play any racquet sport they want to. What is most important is that they get on a court and play.

"Whether that is padel, pickle ball, badminton, squash, beach tennis or tennis. We encourage staying active. All of them have different nuances. What is most important is enjoying whichever you choose to play."

On players' education support and certification of local coaches, Kuzee says the association offers periodic courses through the ITF and supporting recertification of coaches.

"We also send coaches for specific training to improve the skill we have in the country.

"A new partnership with the government, the National Sports Commission and the Podium Performance Programme has identified the most talented players that we will be supporting to seek success on the international stage," Kuzee says.

"We have a strong development programme for juniors that display potential and we are establishing a pathway for them to move to elite status by formalising the well-worn path of sending our children to play college tennis in the United States and ultimately representing Namibia.

"The association gets funding from a variety of sources to maintain facilities. The main drivers are ITF grants and support from the government. We need to get more corporate partners on board to further support the association," Kuzee urges.

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He says success begets success and tennis is performing very well.

"We are an attractive sponsorship candidate. Visibility and engagement are the things we need to get right to bring more partners on board."

On gender equality in committee leadership and sport participation, he says their priorities are clear: equality in tennis is important and that goes beyond gender.

"We are also looking to better support wheelchair tennis and partnering with the Special Olympics and the Namibia National Olympic Committee."

On parent-coach relationship to ensure a healthy productive environment for junior development, the NTA vice president says they equip their coaches with the skills needed to not just train and coach but also engage parents.

"This is a work in progress for us and we anticipate making good strides over the next two to three years."