Kenya: NPS Condemns Harassment of Female Traffic Officer in Nakuru

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned the harassment of a female traffic police officer captured in a viral social media video while on duty in Nakuru County.

In a statement, the Office of the Inspector General said preliminary investigations established that the incident occurred on Wednesday, within Nakuru.

"The male motorist seen in the clip allegedly confronting the officer has since been identified as a police officer attached to the same county," the statement indicated.

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The NPS described the conduct as "unlawful" and contrary to the core values of professionalism, discipline, respect, and integrity expected of officers.

The Service noted that "no officer, regardless of rank, should be subjected to harassment while carrying out official duties."

"The actions displayed by the male officer do not reflect the ethics, training, or code of conduct of the National Police Service. Authorities confirmed that disciplinary and corrective measures have already been initiated."

The Service further commended the female officer for her professionalism, bravery, and commitment to duty despite the alleged provocation, saying her conduct exemplified the standards expected of every police officer in Kenya.

At the same time, NPS reminded all officers to perform their duties professionally and serve the public with the appropriate attitude, decorum, and discipline.

The police also reiterated their zero-tolerance stance on harassment, abuse of office, and all forms of misconduct within the Service, urging members of the public to report such incidents at the nearest police station or through toll-free numbers 999, 911, 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp 0790 570 000.

The statement was signed by Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga on behalf of the Inspector General's office.