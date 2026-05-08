Kenya: Glovo to Invest Sh10bn in Kenya By 2030

Nairobi — Glovo has announced plans to invest Sh10 billion in Kenya by 2030 as the delivery platform expands operations amid rising demand for online shopping and digital services.

The announcement was made during the launch of the company's new Nairobi headquarters, which Glovo says will serve as part of its African digital hub.

The firm said orders on its platform grew by 40 percent in 2025, driven by increased use of digital commerce across the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Glovo currently operates in 12 towns and cities in Kenya and works with more than 6,000 merchants and 2,200 riders daily.

According to the company, over 600 employees work from the Nairobi office, with plans to double the workforce to 1,200 within the next two years.

Lee Kinyanjui, who attended the launch, said digital platforms are helping small businesses access wider markets and contribute to economic growth.

Glovo says it contributed Sh9 billion to Kenya's economy in 2025 and has generated more than Sh20 billion for local businesses since entering the market in 2019, with most of the earnings going to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Glovo Co-founder Sacha Michaud said Kenya is one of the company's fastest-growing markets globally, supported by increased digital adoption and expansion into new towns.

The company added that most businesses and riders on the platform are young people, reflecting the growing role of digital platforms in job creation and income generation.