South Africa: Mop-Up Operations Continue At Garden Route National Park Following Flooding

The South African National Parks (SANParks) says teams and stakeholders are working tirelessly to restore access to the Garden Route National Park after persistent rainfall caused widespread damage to infrastructure.

In the Wilderness Section, several roads remain eroded and inaccessible, while mudslides and fallen trees continue to obstruct access routes.

Water levels are subsiding but remain high in parts of Swartvlei. Recreational activities and hiking trails remain closed. Accommodation facilities have not been affected, and no cancellations have been reported.

The Knysna Section recorded extreme rainfall of 378 mm, resulting in significant infrastructure challenges. Roads, including Komsepad and Kranshoek, remain blocked by fallen trees and require extensive clearing operations.

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The R339 is currently accessible only to 4x4 vehicles. Power outages and limited network coverage also persist.

The Thesen Island Regional Office and Front Office remain open. One vessel was destabilised during the flooding but poses no environmental risk. Diepwalle campsite and trails remain closed.

"Teams are currently clearing large floating debris from the Knysna Estuary. Navigational channel markers have also been displaced in the estuary. As a precaution, skippers are advised to exercise caution when navigating the estuary," SANParks said on Friday.

In the Tsitsikamma Section, conditions have improved as rainfall and strong winds have subsided. Water levels at the Groot River in Nature's Valley have dropped, and debris-clearing operations at the bridge are underway.

The temporary restaurant structure at the Storms River Mouth Rest Camp has been temporarily closed after being covered by foam caused by flooding conditions. All hiking trails and water-based activities remain suspended.

Nature's Valley Camp in the Tsitsikamma Section of the Garden Route National Park remains closed while teams assess the extent of the damage and continue with mop-up operations.

"SANParks teams and stakeholders are working tirelessly to restore access, repair infrastructure damage, and ensure the safety of staff, visitors, and neighbouring communities across the Garden Route National Park."