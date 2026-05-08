South Africa: President Ramaphosa Hails South32 Investment As Hillside Aluminium Marks 30 Years

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed Hillside Aluminium's contribution to South Africa's economy, skills development and job creation, while reaffirming government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment and industrial growth.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary celebration of the South32 Hillside Aluminium smelter in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, the President said the operation had made a significant contribution to the country's industrial capabilities since it began operations in 1996.

"When President Nelson Mandela opened the smelter in April 1996, he said: 'The ultimate yardstick by which we must measure our efforts is the extent to which they promote sustained economic growth and development, create jobs and eliminate poverty.'

"Today, we can say that Hillside Aluminium has delivered," President Ramaphosa said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President said the smelter currently supports 3 650 direct and indirect jobs and contributes to an estimated 29 000 jobs across the economy.

"Hillside Aluminium is not only a smelter; it is a producer of skills. It is known for its highly skilled artisans, rigorous engineering, tight process control and an uncompromising safety culture," he said.

President Ramaphosa said the apprenticeships, bursaries and learnerships provided by the company have strengthened South Africa's national skills pipeline and prepared young people for industries of the future.

The President also praised the company's community investment initiatives, including support for health services at Ngwelezana Hospital through a dedicated paediatric burns unit, water projects in the King Cetshwayo District and school refurbishment projects.

"All of these projects make a real and lasting difference in the lives of thousands of people in this area," he said.

President Ramaphosa further welcomed South32's pledge at this year's South Africa Investment Conference to invest R3.9 billion towards upgrading rail infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

He acknowledged the difficult operating environment faced by smelters in recent years due to rising costs and market pressures, while commending Eskom for engaging with industry on long-term electricity solutions.

"We welcome the discussions between Eskom and South32 about a long-term electricity solution for Hillside Aluminium when the current contract ends in 2031.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company South Africa Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are encouraged by the commitment by South32 and Eskom to develop an energy solution that supports the smelter's competitiveness and brings renewable energy into the national grid," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said reliable infrastructure in energy and logistics remains critical to improving the competitiveness of South African industries.

"Transnet has turned the corner and has moved from decline to recovery, and from planning to implementation.

"Investment, reform and delivery are now firmly underway in rail and port infrastructure," he said.

The President said government's structural reform agenda continues to gain momentum, with progress being made in restoring rail volumes, implementing reforms and attracting private sector investment.

"South Africa is transitioning to the early stages of a multi-operator rail system, with 11 private train operating companies having been granted access to freight rail lines," he said.

The President reiterated that inclusive growth and job creation remain government's foremost priority.

"Sustained domestic investment, including the investment by South32, is essential to advance this priority," he said.

Congratulating South32 on the milestone, the President described the company's longevity as "a story of South Africans choosing excellence, shift after shift and year after year".

"You are demonstrating what can be achieved when long-term investment, operational excellence and partnership between industry, labour, communities and the state come together," President Ramaphosa said. - SAnews.gov.za