South Africa: Weather Service Warns of Cold Front in the Western Cape, Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that a cold front is expected to make landfall over the western parts of the Western Cape and the south-western parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape on Sunday morning.

According to SAWS, the weather system is expected to affect the western and south-western parts of the Western Cape, as well as the southern and western parts of Namakwa, from Sunday until Tuesday.

The adverse weather conditions expected include disruptive rainfall, strong interior winds, gale-force coastal winds, and damaging waves.

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Cold to very cold, wet, and windy conditions are also expected over the southern parts of Namakwa, as well as the western and south-western parts of the Western Cape.

SAWS said the cold front could result in:

Flooding of roads and settlements, including formal and informal settlements.

Difficult driving conditions and flooded roads leading to longer travel times.

Possible major disruptions on key roads.

Dangerous navigation conditions at sea due to very rough and choppy seas.

Loss of livestock and agricultural production due to very cold, wet, and windy conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather service has also issued several weather warnings for Friday: