South Africa: Taxi Operators Call for Urgent Relief As Fuel Prices Rocket

Cape Town commuters brace for looming taxi fare hike

Commuters in Cape Town say they are bracing for higher transport costs following the latest fuel price increase as taxi drivers warn of coming fare hikes.

Recent increases are already hurting the bottom line for taxi operators. On 6 May, petrol increased by R3.27 per litre and diesel increased by R5.27 per litre.

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A taxi driver operating in Mowbray, who asked not to be named, told GroundUp, "Taxi fares will increase, but we can't confirm when or by how much. There are many determining factors, such as taxi routes and competition from other transport services. If Golden Arrow does not increase its prices, we also can't increase too much because we may lose passengers."

He said drivers were already struggling to manage their operating costs.

"Fuel is not the only expense. There's maintenance and other costs as well. At the end of the day, there is very little left," he said.

In a statement on Thursday, the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) said operators had written to the provincial government and Parliament.

"This crisis is not only about transport costs. It is about livelihoods. It affects the driver who must provide for a family, the owner trying to keep a vehicle on the road, the commuter trying to reach work, school or healthcare, and the communities that depend on reliable public transport every day."

SANTACO Western Cape called for "urgent interventions, including practical relief

measures, meaningful engagement with the industry, and long-term solutions".

SANTACO provincial chairperson Besuthu Ndungane confirmed that the organisation was still in talks with the government.

Commuters we spoke to at taxi ranks said transport costs were already forcing them to tighten their belts at home.

Mandla Nkomo, who commutes daily between Nyanga and Rondebosch, said he spends about R840 a month on transport.

"Prices keep increasing, but our salaries stay the same," he said.

Western Cape Mobility Department spokesperson Muneera Allie confirmed that it is in discussions with SANTACO and other parties but declined to comment on the details.

"The department acknowledges that fuel price increases place added pressure on both taxi operators and commuters, as they do on all residents," Allie said.