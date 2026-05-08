Rwanda Explores Partnership With Leading U.S. Clinic

Rwanda is exploring a potential partnership with Cleveland Clinic, a globally renowned medical institution, as part of efforts to advance healthcare in the country.

The Minister of Health, Sabin Nsanzimana, on Wednesday, May 7, received a delegation from Cleveland Clinic alongside representatives from the Embassy of the United States in Kigali for discussions aimed at advancing collaboration in Rwanda's health sector.

Today, Minister @nsanzimanasabin received a delegation from Cleveland Clinic along with representatives from the Embassy of the United States Kigali, to advance ongoing discussions on a partnership with Cleveland Clinic in Rwanda as well as strengthen collaboration in medical... pic.twitter.com/w0V3Cfs3Wr-- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) May 7, 2026

According to the ministry, the talks focused on ongoing discussions around a partnership with the healthcare institution and ways to deepen cooperation in medical innovation, research, and healthcare development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Inside Rwanda's new five-year health strategy

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit academic medical centre widely regarded among the world's leading hospitals. The institution integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education, and has built a reputation for pioneering medical advancements and specialised healthcare services.

Founded in 1921 as a multi-specialty group practice, Cleveland Clinic currently operates 23 hospitals, 300 outpatient facilities and more than 6,700 beds across locations around the world, supported by over 83,000 caregivers.

In 2025, Cleveland Clinic treated 3.6 million patients and recorded 15.9 million patient encounters, including visits, consultations and other medical services. The institution also conducts medical research and trains future healthcare professionals.

ALSO READ: Unpacking Rwanda's plan to become a medical tourism hub

The engagement with Rwanda comes as the country continues to position itself as a regional hub for healthcare services and medical tourism hub, as well as medical innovation through investments in advanced healthcare infrastructure and international partnerships.