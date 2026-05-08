Tanzania: Water Ministry Eyes Bond Financing for Projects

Dar es Salaam — THE National Assembly has unanimously approved a 1.12tri/- budget allocation for the Ministry of Water for the 2026/27 financial year, with the government pledging to address concerns raised by Members of Parliament through alternative financing mechanisms and accelerated project implementation.

Key commitments include the introduction of a Water Infrastructure Bond, completion of ongoing projects and increased private sector participation in water schemes. Concluding the budget debate on Wednesday, Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso assured lawmakers that the government would act on the recommendations and advice presented during the discussions.

"I sincerely thank Members of Parliament for their views, guidance and contributions. We have received them and will work on them to strengthen our efforts in ensuring Tanzanians access safe and clean water," he said.

Mr Aweso informed the august House that the ministry plans to introduce a Water Infrastructure Bond to finance strategic water projects, citing a successful pilot initiative in Tanga that raised more than 54bn/- against a target of 53bn/-.

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"We are directing other authorities to emulate this initiative. As leaders of the Ministry of Water, we will soon introduce a Water Infrastructure Bond that will help us solve water challenges and implement strategic projects," he said.

The minister further said the ministry had also conducted an internal assessment focusing on the performance of its institutions and staff, with completion of ongoing projects identified as a top priority. He said that among the ministry's seven major priorities, completing existing projects remains central to improving water access across the country.

According to Mr Aweso, the government is currently implementing 992 rural water projects, 196 urban water projects and 26 urban sanitation projects. He described completion of the projects as a "battle" the ministry is determined to win to ensure reliable water services nationwide.

Mr Aweso also highlighted the importance of involving the private sector, encouraging local investors to participate in water projects while the government focuses on regulating quality and costs.

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"Just as the government provides education while private schools also offer education services and just as the health sector includes private health facilities, we must also unite in solving the water challenge. We are inviting NGOs, banks, religious institutions and other stakeholders to direct their efforts toward the 1,575 villages that still lack adequate water access," he said.

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Highlighting progress in rural water supply, the minister said Tanzania has expanded water services from only 3,000 villages in 2006 to 10,758 villages currently served through the Rural Water Supply Agency. Out of 12,333 villages nationwide, 1,575 villages still face inadequate access to clean water.

Mr Aweso credited the progress to the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying her administration has prioritised access to water, particularly for women who are most affected by water shortages. Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that within the next five years, all villages in Tanzania could achieve access to safe and clean water.

Mr Aweso further said that the ministry will continue strengthening human resources through performance-based staff management, expanded financing mechanisms and stronger partnerships.

He also called for wider adoption of modern technology to address challenges such as water loss, inaccurate billing and saline water use, saying technological solutions are available to improve efficiency and water quality.

The Minister said that Tanzania is rich in water resources, including major lakes and rivers, and underscored the importance of sustainable management as the country advances towards its Development Vision 2050, which prioritises industrial growth and irrigation agriculture that depend heavily on reliable water supply.