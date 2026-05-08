Tanzania: Mwinyi Orders Swift Digital Reforms

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR is accelerating its push towards a digital economy, with President Hussein Mwinyi directing faster development of government digital systems. Dr Mwinyi also warned against inefficiencies that could undermine service delivery and stall economic reforms.

The directive was issued by the Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, on behalf of the President.

He was speaking during the launch of two key digital platforms, the Pension Benefit Management System (PBMS) for elderly citizens and the "Za Explore" tourism revenue collection system. President Mwinyi stressed that digital transformation must be aligned with government priorities and implemented efficiently to avoid disrupting public services or slowing economic progress.

"We must ensure that technology becomes a central pillar in strengthening revenue collection, controlling public expenditure and improving service delivery," he said.

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The President directed the Zanzibar e-Government Authority to speed up the development of digital systems while urgently fixing those with technical flaws. He warned that poorly designed systems have, in some cases, contributed to bureaucracy and revenue losses.

The President further banned ministries and public institutions from independently developing digital platforms without approval and coordination from the e-Government Authority.

"It is unacceptable for any institution to create systems outside the national framework. Some of these systems have caused inefficiencies and loss of revenue due to technical weaknesses," he said.

Mwinyi also stressed the importance of continuous training for ICT personnel to keep pace with rapid technological changes.

"We must invest in our people. Every ICT officer should have the opportunity to upgrade their skills and remain competitive," he added. The President further issued a stern warning against sabotage and misuse of digital systems, including cases where officials deliberately favour cash transactions over electronic systems for personal gain.

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He called on permanent secretaries and heads of institutions to enforce proper use of digital platforms and allocate sufficient budgets to strengthen ICT departments.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Fatma Mabrouk, said the government is integrating public institutions digitally to ensure faster, more transparent and efficient services for citizens.

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"No citizen should be left behind in this digital transformation journey," she said.

Director General of Zanzibar e-Government Authority, Said Seif Said, said the newly launched systems are designed to improve accountability, simplify service delivery and enhance management of public resources.

The "Za Explore" system will integrate Zanzibar's tourist attractions into a single digital platform, enabling visitors to make payments before arriving at sites. The move is expected to simplify access, promote Zanzibar globally and significantly improve revenue collection while sealing loopholes that previously allowed financial leakages.