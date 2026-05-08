Kenya: Rescue Operations Intensify After 15 People Killed in West Pokot Gold Mine Collapse

Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
(file photo)
8 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Rescue teams raced against time on Friday after a rockfall at an informal gold mining site in Rumos Hills, West Pokot County, left at least 15 people dead amid fears that more miners could still be trapped underground.

The incident occurred while residents were engaged in artisanal gold mining at the site, prompting a massive response from emergency teams, local authorities, and community members.

Earlier, officials at the scene said sounds were still being heard from beneath the rubble hours after the collapse, raising hopes that some victims may still be alive.

"So far, 11 casualties have been reported, including three critically injured individuals who have been referred to Kapenguria Referral Hospital," the Kenya Red Cross Society said in a statement yesterday.

The agency added that its emergency teams were working alongside local authorities and residents in ongoing rescue efforts.

"Sounds are still being heard from the collapsed site, raising fears that more people may be trapped underground," the humanitarian agency said.

At Kapenguria Referral Hospital, medical teams were placed on standby to receive more casualties as rescuers continued digging through debris at the scene.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes immediately after the collapse, with villagers rushing to the mining site armed with shovels and crude tools in an attempt to save those trapped.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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