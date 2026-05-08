Tanzania: Why Yanga Sacked Gonçalves

Dar es Salaam — YOUNG Africans SC have dismissed Head Coach Pedro Gonçalves despite the club leading the Mainland Premier League unbeaten, with the decision driven by concerns over tactical direction, performance trends and the team's longterm competitiveness.

The club confirmed the decision in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the decision was reached after internal technical review that went beyond results and league standings to assess how the team has been performing.

During this period, the team will be under the guidance of Coach Abdihamid Moalin, together with Coach Patrick Mabedi, until the end of the season.

Young Africans' Media and Communications Manager Ally Kamwe told a local radio station that the assessment focused on playing style, control in key matches and overall tactical progression rather than points accumulated.

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He said the review raised concerns about consistency in performance indicators, particularly in high-intensity matches, prompting the leadership to act despite the team's strong position on the table.

"The fundamental reason the Yanga leadership has dismissed Coach Pedro Goncalves is the team's trend," Kamwe said. "The leadership conducted an evaluation, and we are satisfied beyond doubt that the team's current direction is not satisfactory." Gonçalves leaves the club with an impressive record in the league, having overseen 19 matches, winning 14 and drawing five.

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Under his leadership, Yanga also remain unbeaten this season, collecting 51 points from 21 matches, with 15 wins and six draws. The team scored 47 goals and conceded just five. Pedro Gonçalves was appointed to replace Romain Folz, whose brief stint at Young Africans SC lasted just 88 days, from his appointment in July 2025 to his dismissal in October 2025, after a 1-0 defeat to Malawi's Silver Strikers in the CAF Champions League.

Despite those numbers, Kamwe said the club's leadership was concerned about underlying performance indicators.

"A team's trend doesn't end with league-leading statistics or goals scored," he said. "For a club like Yanga, we look at the broader performance and tactical dominance. We don't wait until we start dropping points to act. We assess indicators early, and the performance suggested a possible downturn in future."

The decision comes after a mixed run-in high-profile fixture, including a goalless draw in the Tanzanian Premier League derby and a 1-0 defeat to Simba SC in the Union Cup final, where rivals Simba SC secured the trophy. Kamwe also pointed to changes in the club's recruitment structure, urging greater oversight from club leadership in player acquisitions