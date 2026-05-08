Zimbabwe: Digital Rights Activists Criticise Zambia Over Rightscon Cancellation

Three African digital rights organisations have condemned the cancellation of the 2026 edition of RightsCon in Zambia, accusing authorities of yielding to foreign pressure and undermining civic freedoms on the continent.

In a joint statement, Magamba Network, JamiiAfrica and Baraza Media Lab described the cancellation as an act of "transnational repression".

The conference, organised by Access Now had been scheduled to take place in Lusaka from 5 to 8 May and was expected to attract more than 2 600 delegates in person and 1100 online participants from over 150 countries.

RightsCon is regarded as one of the world's largest gatherings focused on digital rights, online freedoms and technology governance.

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According to the organisations, the event was cancelled after diplomats from China allegedly pressured the Zambian government to bar Taiwanese civil society representatives from attending.

The groups said Access Now refused demands to exclude participants or limit discussion topics after which the Zambian government announced a "postponement" of the conference through state media without prior notice to organisers.

"This was not merely a domestic political decision. It was an act of transnational repression, the use of diplomatic leverage by one government to suppress the participation of civil society from another in a global human rights forum." the organisations said

The groups warned that the development could set a dangerous precedent for civic gatherings across Africa.

"If foreign powers can determine who may attend, and which topics may be discussed, at gatherings of this kind, then no civil society convening on the African continent is safe from external interference," the statement added.

The organisations had planned to host a satellite event titled Reclaiming the Digital Commons for Africa focusing on platform accountability, digital authoritarianism, internet shutdowns and African-led technology infrastructure.

They said the cancellation came at a time when digital civic space across Africa was already under increasing pressure from surveillance laws, online censorship and restrictions on free expression.

The groups expressed solidarity with Taiwanese activists, conference organisers and Zambian civil society organisations ahead of Zambia's 2026 general election.

They also called on the Zambian government to publicly explain the circumstances surrounding the cancellation and reaffirm its commitment to protecting open civic space.

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"We will continue the fight for digital democracy on the continent - where the online space is free and all voices are equal," the organisations said.