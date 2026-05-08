Zimbabwe: Netflix Brings Zimbabwean Novel the Polygamist to Screen

Zimbabwean writer Sue Nyathi is set to reach a global audience after her acclaimed novel The Polygamist was adapted into a Netflix drama series premiering next month.

The streaming giant has announced that the 22-episode "supernovela" will debut on 12 June marking one of Netflix's biggest investments yet in African storytelling.

Produced by Stained Glass Productions, the series follows the life of wealthy businessman Jonasi Gomora whose carefully built empire begins to unravel as tensions rise between his wives and mistresses.

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South African actors Sdumo Mtshali and Gugu Gumede lead the cast as Jonasi and Joyce Gomora respectively alongside a star-studded ensemble that includes S'thandiwe Kgoroge, Kenneth Nkosi and Celeste Ntuli.

Netflix described the production as its "biggest South African telenovela yet" with award-winning directors Akin Omotoso, Rolie Nikiwe and Nthabi Tau attached to the project.

Nyathi's novel, first published in 2012 explores themes of power, betrayal, ambition and the emotional consequences of polygamy.

The adaptation is being seen as another milestone for African literature making the transition to international streaming platforms.

Entertainment commentators say the project could open doors for more Southern African stories to reach global audiences, especially as streaming services continue investing in locally produced content.

Online reaction to the announcement has been largely positive, with many Zimbabweans describing the adaptation as a breakthrough moment for the country's literary industry. On Reddit, one user called it "a big win for Sue and the whole Zim literary society".