Uganda: Abandoned Health Centre Turned Into Busy Tomato Market

Residents of Jalamba village have appealed to government and local leaders to urgently restore healthcare services after a government health facility in the area was abandoned and later turned into a tomato market.

The community in Buwama Town Council says it has lived for more than 24 years without functional public health services, forcing many families to rely on herbal medicine and private clinics, which are often far away or expensive.

Residents say the only significant government intervention came between 2001 and 2006 when a Health Centre II was constructed in the area.

The facility, however, reportedly operated for only a short period before being abandoned and left to deteriorate.

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The abandoned structure once provided essential services such as antenatal care, immunisation for children, and basic first aid. Today, residents say it stands neglected and partially dilapidated.

"We are suffering a lot here in Jalamba. During the time when Henry Kityo was our Member of Parliament, we at least had somewhere to receive first aid and treatment without travelling long distances," one resident said.

Community members say the absence of nearby healthcare has made life increasingly difficult, especially for pregnant women and children who previously depended on the facility for routine services.

"Today, if you have a pregnant woman or a child who needs immunisation and you do not have transport money to Buwama, you simply pray to God for survival," another resident added.

The situation has been worsened by the lack of emergency medical care at night, with residents saying nearby private clinics often close early, leaving patients without options in critical moments.

"If someone falls sick at night and clinics are closed, death becomes inevitable, especially for families without transport money to Buwama," residents said.

In a desperate attempt to prevent the abandoned building from completely collapsing, some residents have converted the former health centre into a small tomato trading point.

"We decided to use the building for selling tomatoes so that it does not completely waste away. We still have hope that one day health workers will return. For now, tomatoes are our medicine and our customers are the patients," vendors said half-jokingly.

Mpigi District leadership has also acknowledged concerns over the facility. Simon Peter Kawuki described the situation as unacceptable, pledging to prioritise the issue once he assumes office.

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"It is unacceptable for government to spend taxpayers' money constructing a health facility that later fails to serve the people. Residents are dying, pregnant mothers lack medical care, and people are living in fear," Kawuki said.

He added that restoring the functionality of Jalamba Health Centre II would be among his early priorities once he officially takes office.

The health facility was reportedly constructed during the 2001-2006 parliamentary term, but its prolonged abandonment has now left residents demanding urgent government attention and a full restoration of services.