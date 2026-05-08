African MPs Push Back Against EU 'Interference' in Internal Affairs

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has led African legislators in condemning what they described as growing interference by the European Parliament in the internal affairs of African countries, urging members of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) to defend the continent's sovereignty.

Speaking during a meeting of the Eastern Africa Regional Parliamentary Group in Eswatini, Tayebwa accused the European Parliament of overstepping diplomatic boundaries through resolutions targeting African states, including Uganda and Tanzania.

"I think we need to caution our colleagues from the European Parliament to reduce interference in the matters of our countries," Tayebwa said. "We have not interfered in how they are doing their things with Russia. They should leave our countries alone."

Tayebwa, who serves as OACPS president and co-president of the joint parliamentary assembly, cited the European Parliament's resolution on Uganda's January general elections and the summoning of Uganda's ambassador despite earlier assessments by EU observers describing the polls as free and fair.

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He said Tanzania had faced similar treatment after its elections, arguing that such actions undermine the principles of mutual respect enshrined in the Samoa Agreement governing relations between the OACPS bloc and the European Union.

The Deputy Speaker also referenced the European Parliament's 2022 resolution calling for a halt to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project, saying African countries had previously succeeded in resisting external pressure after the matter was overturned during an OACPS meeting in Maputo.

"This shows the importance of standing firm against what is not right," he said.

Ugandan legislators attending the meeting echoed Tayebwa's concerns, warning that continued political pressure from Europe could weaken trust in international agreements.

Bugabula County South MP Maurice Kibaalya questioned the credibility of partnerships such as the Samoa Agreement if African countries continue facing external political scrutiny.

"How can we trust the agreements we are signing?" Kibaalya asked. "Uganda ratified the Samoa Agreement in good faith, yet a parliament of another bloc is interfering in the affairs of an independent country."

Rwampara County MP Amos Kankunda condemned what he termed meddling in domestic governance, saying African states should be allowed to manage their own affairs without foreign influence.

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"We really condemn in the highest terms possible the idea of mingling in our internal politics," Kankunda said.

Sheema Municipality MP Dickson Kateshumbwa also stressed that sovereignty must remain central in international partnerships.

"The independence that comes with ratifying agreements like the Samoa Agreement must be respected," he said.

Beyond political relations, lawmakers also raised concerns over trade imbalances and climate financing commitments by developed countries.

Tayebwa urged African legislators to unite around common priorities and strengthen their negotiating capacity within international forums.

"We must get one or two clear riding points that bring us together as Africa," he said.

He argued that African countries stand to gain more from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) than from some external trade arrangements, while lawmakers complained about persistent non-tariff barriers affecting African exports such as coffee, tea and fish entering European markets.

Climate financing also emerged as a key issue, with legislators questioning the gap between pledges made at global climate summits and actual financial support reaching African countries.

"They go to COP meetings and make commitments, but where is the money?" Tayebwa asked. "How is it helping our farmers?"