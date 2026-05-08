Kenya: CJ Koome Launches Inaugural Judges' Book Fair in Nairobi to Boost Judicial Scholarship

Nairobi — The Judiciary has launched its inaugural Judges' Book Fair in Nairobi, marking a major milestone in efforts to strengthen legal scholarship, research, and knowledge sharing within the justice system.

Chief Justice Martha Koome officially opened the event held at the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS), Nairobi, where she underscored the need to institutionalize the initiative as part of a broader agenda to deepen judicial learning and public engagement.

The Book Fair is themed "Bench Scholarship and Jurisprudential Ferment: A Symbiosis", and brings together judges, judicial officers, legal scholars, and members of the legal fraternity to showcase publications and intellectual work produced within the Judiciary.

CJ Koome said the initiative aligns with the Judiciary's Social Transformation through Access to Justice (STAJ) blueprint, which envisions a people-centred justice system that is accessible, responsive, and intellectually grounded.

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She noted that a Judiciary committed to reading, researching, writing, and reflection is better positioned to deliver justice that is principled, innovative, and responsive to societal needs.

"For the first time in our Judiciary's history, we are deliberately creating a platform where judges and judicial officers can engage the public not only through judgments delivered in courtrooms, but also through books, scholarship, memoirs, reflections, and intellectual discourse," she said.

CJ Koome emphasized that judicial scholarship plays a key role in demystifying the law and strengthening public confidence in the justice system.

She added that through publications and public engagement, the Judiciary becomes more accessible, allowing citizens to better understand court decisions as well as the constitutional values and legal philosophies that guide them.

The Chief Justice further noted that judges are not only arbiters of disputes but also contributors to legal knowledge and democratic governance.

"In doing so, we affirm an important truth: that judges are not merely adjudicators of disputes; they are also custodians of ideas, interrogators of the country's social conditions, and contributors to the development of legal thought and democratic governance," she said.

She highlighted that judicial publications across areas such as constitutional law, land law, criminal procedure, labour law, intellectual property, data protection, children's rights, bioethics, and access to justice demonstrate the Judiciary's growing role in shaping legal discourse both locally and globally.

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Kenya Judiciary Academy Director General and Supreme Court Judge Dr Smokin Wanjala said the Constitution envisions a Judiciary that is not only independent but also intellectually vibrant and responsive to evolving societal needs.

He noted that judges and judicial officers shape legal thought not only through rulings but also through research and writing.

"The Judges' Book Fair is more than an exhibition of books; it is a statement of institutional identity and aspiration," said Justice Wanjala. "It affirms that a learned Judiciary is the cornerstone of a just society."

He added that the initiative reinforces the Judiciary's commitment to continuous learning, intellectual engagement, and public outreach in line with constitutional transformation goals.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama welcomed the initiative, saying it will strengthen collaboration between the Judiciary and legal practitioners while improving access to judicial publications.

"As we write more, we need to ensure they are read more. We undertake to partner with the Judiciary in disseminating the information. It is only then that we shall have a more perfect justice," he said.

The Judges' Book Fair is expected to become a recurring platform for showcasing judicial writings, encouraging intellectual exchange, and strengthening public understanding of the justice system.

By institutionalizing legal scholarship, the Judiciary aims to reinforce its role not only as an adjudicative body but also as a key driver of legal knowledge and democratic development in Kenya.