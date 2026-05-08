South Africa: Media Statement - Justice Committee Chairperson Commemorates 30th Anniversary of Adoption of Constitution

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, joins the nation in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

"On this day in 1996, the Constitutional Assembly took the historic step of adopting a document that would become the cornerstone of our democracy, replacing a legacy of injustice with a mandate for equality, dignity, and freedom," said Mr Nqola.

Reflecting on the milestone, Mr. Nqola emphasised that the Constitution remains the ultimate guardian of South African society. "As we mark three decades since its adoption, we must remember that our Constitution is a product of struggle and a contract between the state and its people. It is not merely a legal framework, but a transformative tool intended to bridge the gap between our past and a future defined by social justice," emphasised the Chairperson.

He said the committee remains steadfast in its duty to ensure that the justice system reflects the values enshrined in the Bill of Rights. The committee must ensure that it continues to assist in strengthening the independence and efficiency of the judiciary, and to ensuring the National Prosecuting Authority and other law enforcement agencies have the legislative support to combat corruption and advance laws that protect the rights of the most vulnerable, including women, children and the LGBTQI+ community.

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Mr Nqola noted that while the legal structures of democracy are firm, the socio-economic aspirations of the Constitution require renewed energy. "The 30th anniversary is a time for sober reflection. While we have made immense strides in establishing a culture of human rights, the journey toward total economic and social emancipation continues. Our oversight work is driven by the necessity to make the rights to housing, healthcare and justice a reality for every South African, regardless of their status or location."

He urged all citizens to remain active participants in democracy, highlighting that the protection of the Constitution is a collective responsibility that extends beyond the halls of Parliament.