Kenya: Gachagua Demands Police Action Over Killing of Pcea Reverend Julius Ndumia

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has demanded a full police explanation over the killing of Reverend Julius Ngari Ndumia, describing the murder of the PCEA cleric as shocking, disturbing and a threat to freedom of worship in the country.

In a statement, Gachagua condemned the killing of Rev. Julius Ngari Ndumia, the Parish Minister at PCEA Tubaga Parish under the Nakuru East Presbytery, and accused security agencies of failing to act four days after the incident.

"The cold-blooded murder of an anointed man of God is not only callous to the extreme but raises serious questions about the security of our shepherds and indeed the Kenyan public," Gachagua said.

He sent condolences to the cleric's family, members of the parish and the wider Presbyterian church fraternity across East Africa.

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The former Deputy President further claimed that the PCEA church had recently come under increasing attacks, citing previous incidents at PCEA Mwiki and PCEA Kariobangi churches, where he alleged that worshippers were targeted by goons backed by police officers.

"The attack of Christians in PCEA Mwiki church and PCEA Kariobangi by goons backed by police has sent shivers down the spines of PCEA church members," he said.

Gachagua criticised what he termed as silence from church leadership and questioned whether Rev. Ndumia may have been targeted over his outspoken views on governance, corruption and human rights.

"Who killed Rev. Ndumia and why?Could it be he was silenced for being vocal against corruption, bad governance and violation of human rights? Could this killing be a loud threat to other vocal parish ministers within the PCEA church?" he posed.

He urged Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to publicly explain the circumstances surrounding the killing and update the country on progress made in investigations.

"I urge the Inspector General of Police to issue a public statement explaining what happened to Rev. Ndumia and what action police have taken so far," Gachagua said.

He also called on police to assure clergy of their safety and protect constitutional freedoms, including freedom of worship and expression.

At the same time, the former DP appealed to PCEA church leadership to condemn in the strongest terms possible the obvious persecution of the PCEA church.

He further accused authorities of failing to stop a rising wave of break-ins targeting churches, where valuables are allegedly being stolen without arrests being made.