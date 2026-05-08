Ethiopia: African Influencers Told to Harness Digital Power for Transformation

Addis Ababa — African digital influencers must unite their voices to accelerate the continent's transformation, according to Gemeda Olana, CEO of AGA Tech Enterprise.

Gemeda made the remarks today during the opening of the inaugural African Social Media Influencers Summit in Addis Ababa.

"Social media influencers today are educators, brand builders, tourism ambassadors, cultural diplomats, and the most authentic voice of the new African generation," Gemeda said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stressed the growing role of African digital creators in shaping public opinion, expanding economic opportunities, and projecting a confident image of Africa to the global community.

According to him, influencers across the continent are increasingly helping reshape narratives about Africa, inspiring young people, and strengthening the continent's place within the global digital economy.

The summit brought together digital creators, communication experts, policymakers, investors, and government representatives from across Africa.

According to the CEO, ASMIS was established with the ambition of becoming Africa's largest and most influential digital platform.

He said the summit seeks to strengthen collaboration among influencers, innovators, brands, and institutions across the continent.

"This summit is not merely about gaining followers or creating viral content, but about influence, impact, and shaping Africa's future through purposeful digital engagement," he stated.

Gemeda noted that ASMIS aims to serve as a strategic bridge connecting African creativity with global opportunities, untapped talent with investment, and young creators with institutions capable of supporting innovation and growth.

He added that the summit is designed to promote partnerships, knowledge sharing, digital entrepreneurship, tourism promotion, cultural pride, and a new era of authentic African storytelling.

The CEO also praised the participation of prominent African content creators, including Wode Maya, highlighting the growing influence of digital creators in inspiring communities and shaping future generations.

Addressing participants, Gemeda said, "A single video can spark a movement, a single post can create economic opportunities, and one creator can inspire an entire generation," underscoring the transformative potential of Africa's expanding digital ecosystem.

He also expressed appreciation to international guests, sponsors, government institutions, and supporting organizations for investing in Africa's digital future and supporting youth-led innovation and digital diplomacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gemeda further revealed plans to expand ASMIS into a premier annual African digital summit with broader continental participation and world-class standards in future editions.

He also announced plans to launch the African Social Media Influencers Awards beginning next year as part of efforts to elevate Africa's digital industry on the global stage.

Concluding his remarks, Gemeda called for stronger partnerships capable of transforming Africa's digital landscape and nurturing a new generation of fearless, globally competitive African digital leaders.

He also welcomed participants to Addis Ababa, describing Ethiopia as a gateway to the future of Africa's digital power.