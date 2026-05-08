Ethiopia: ENA Chief Urges Influencers to Champion Authentic African Narratives

Addis Ababa — African social media influencers are being urged to take a more active role in reshaping global perceptions of the continent, as media leaders warn that misinformation and outdated stereotypes continue to distort Africa's image.

Speaking at the African Social Media Influencers Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian News Agency CEO Seife Deribe said African creators must use their platforms to promote authentic narratives that reflect the continent's progress, culture, and potential.

"This gathering is more than a conference -- it is a defining moment for Africa," Seife told attendees.

Addressing a room filled with digital creators, entrepreneurs, and media professionals, he said Africa can no longer remain passive while others shape its story through misinformation, outdated stereotypes, and narratives that ignore the continent's achievements.

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"We are gathered here among visionaries, storytellers, innovators, and cultural architects who are shaping how Africa sees itself and how the world sees Africa," he said.

The summit's theme: "Influence for a Better Africa," represents more than a slogan, Seife said, describing it as a call for creators to use their influence with purpose.

Rather than focusing solely on entertainment, he urged influencers to educate audiences, inspire young people, promote unity, and contribute to meaningful change across Africa.

He warned that the continent continues to face major challenges, including misinformation, conflict, social division, and fragmentation -- issues he said demand responsible digital leadership.

"The authors of Africa's new story are in this room," Seife said, encouraging attendees to challenge distorted portrayals of Africa and replace them with narratives rooted in truth and lived experience.

He said the summit aims to redefine what digital influence means in Africa, emphasizing responsibility, community-building, and social impact over division and harmful online behavior.

Seife also called on creators to celebrate African culture, promote innovation, uplift women's leadership, and reject exploitation and abuse in digital spaces.

He linked the initiative to the broader vision of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has frequently called for Africans to tell their own stories rather than allowing negative stereotypes to dominate global conversations about the continent.

Still, he warned that challenges remain.

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"Africa is no longer waiting for others to define its story," he said. "But misinformation, division, and conflict continue to threaten our unity and progress."

Seife noted that hosting the summit in Addis Ababa carries symbolic significance, describing the city as Africa's political capital and a reflection of the continent's resilience and ambition.

He pointed to Ethiopia's ongoing development efforts as part of a broader story of transformation unfolding across Africa.