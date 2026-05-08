Kenya: Title Race On a Knife's Edge! Police Bullets and Ulinzi Starlets in Final Sprint for FKF Wpl Glory

NAIROBI — The FKF Women's Premier League (WPL) is heading toward a heart-stopping conclusion following a weekend of astronomical scorelines and tactical shifts that have left the title race wide open.

As of May 4, 2026, the battle for supremacy has boiled down to a two-horse race between the clinical Kenya Police Bullets and the relentless Ulinzi Starlets.

The highlight of the recent round was undoubtedly the demolition job executed by league leaders Kenya Police Bullets.

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In a result that sent shockwaves through the football fraternity, the Bullets clobbered former giants Vihiga Queens 9-0.

This massive win not only secured three points but also astronomically boosted their goal difference to +52, a cushion that could prove vital in the final tally.

Not to be outdone, Ulinzi Starlets kept the pressure high with a dominant 5-0 victory over Gideon Starlets.

The military side currently sit just two points behind the leaders, having played one more game than their rivals.

All eyes now turn to Sunday for Round 21, which many believe will be the decider for the 2026 season.

The match of the weekend features Trinity Starlets FC vs. Police Bullets FC at the Comboni Grounds in Gilgil.

For the defending champions, this is a must-win to maintain their two-point lead and capitalize on their game in hand.

Trinity Starlets, currently third in the standings, will be looking to play spoiler and defend their home turf.

Other crucial matchups include Zetech Sparks taking on Kibera Soccer Women as they battle for top-four consolidation at Zetech Uni, Mang'u Campus.

Vihiga Queens take on Gideons Starlets, desperate to reclaim some dignity at Nyang'ori High School after their 9-0 drubbing.

Soccer Assassins will battle it out against Kayole Starlets in a mid-table clash at Mumboha Grounds to determine final league positioning.

With Police Bullets holding 46 points and a game in hand, the destiny of the trophy remains firmly in their grasp.

However, Ulinzi Starlets (44 points) are breathing down their necks, waiting for even a single slip-up.

If the Bullets stumble in Gilgil this Sunday, the league title could very well take a military detour to the Ulinzi camp.

Fans are encouraged to head to the pitches at 1400HRS this Sunday to witness what is arguably the most competitive finish to the WPL in recent memory.