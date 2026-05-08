President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the appointment of the new Cabinet.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has ordered Parliament to set up an impeachment committee to investigate the farm foreign money theft.

EFF leader Julius Malema told party supporters outside court on Friday that the ANC voted to protect corruption and criminality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face an impeachment committee. The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that Parliament broke the law when it protected him from the Phala Phala scandal.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya gave the ruling. She said the 2022 vote to stop the process was unconstitutional. She ordered Parliament to change its rules and send the case to an impeachment committee.

The scandal involves the theft of foreign money at the president's Phala Phala game farm in 2020. An independent panel led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo found that Ramaphosa might have broken the law and tried to cover up the crime.

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In December 2022, 214 members of Parliament voted to reject the panel's report. At the time, the ANC used its majority to stop the impeachment process.

Ramaphosa tried to stop the court case by arguing that the application took too long. The court threw out his excuse.

EFF leader Julius Malema spoke to party supporters outside the court on Friday. He said the ruling proves the ANC abused its power to protect Ramaphosa.

"You cannot vote to protect criminality. You cannot vote to protect corruption because every vote must be accompanied by rationality," Malema said.

Newly elected Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said Ramaphosa must now fully answer to the people.

He said the decision shows a clear line between his party and the ANC.

"For too long, the ANC has presided over a political culture in which accountability is delayed, diluted or avoided when it becomes inconvenient," Hill-Lewis said.

He said the impeachment committee must now do its work properly and fairly.