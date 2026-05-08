Africa: Botswana Has Not Cut Off Electricity Supply or Closed Borders Amid Anti-Migrant Action in South Africa

Botswana has not cut off electricity supply or closed borders amid anti-migrant action in South Africa

IN SHORT: As anti-migrant demonstrations continue to shake South Africa in May 2026, claims about neighbouring Botswana taking action are circulating online. But there is no evidence the country has closed borders or cut off electricity supply to South Africa.

Several Facebook accounts have popularised the claim that Botswana's government is taking "drastic measures against South Africa" in the wake of escalating protest action and threats against migrants in South Africa.

Many posts pointed to a supposed address given by Botswana's president:

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In a firm speech, Duma Boko strongly criticized the treatment of Botswana nationals, recalling his country's historical support during the struggle against apartheid. "We helped you fight oppression, and today our children are being humiliated."

The posts claim that Botswana has closed its borders with South Africa and demanded its citizens return from the country, but also that Botswana has decided to cut off electricity "to several South African provinces" in an "unprecedented move that risks worsening the already severe energy crisis" in South Africa.

(Note: See more versions of the post at the end of this report.)

But none of this is true. Here's what we know as of May 2026.

Anti-foreigner groups organise demonstrations across South Africa

South Africa has a long history of anti-migrant incidents. Xenowatch, a database of xenophobic discrimination incidents in the country, reported 151 incidents and 16 deaths in 2025 alone.

In 2025 and 2026, anti-immigrant groups such as March and March and Operation Dudula have staged various demonstrations calling for more government action against migrants, including enforcing immigration laws and deportations.

Other public action against suspected foreigners has included blocking access to healthcare facilities, intimidating migrants and forcing shop closures during protests. A Gauteng high court interdict has previously barred Operation Dudula from continuing some of these actions.

Demonstrations flared up again in April 2026, with protests held in the north of the country, and South African and foreign-owned shops reportedly closed over fears of looting. On 6 May, over 1,000 people reportedly took part in a March and March demonstration in Durban.

The Nigerian government said at least 130 Nigerian citizens in South Africa had asked to be returned to Nigeria amid fear of violence, and Ghana reportedly relocated a citizen living in South Africa after a xenophobic attack.

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Isolated incidents involving killings of migrants have been reported, and governments of Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique have publicly expressed concern about the situation. But Botswana, at time of publication, was not one of them.

South Africa and Botswana's electricity trade

Africa Check could not find any evidence of an address by Botswana's president Duma Boko, or any official government notices or media releases indicating that Botswana would be taking any specific actions regarding their citizens in South Africa, such as closing its borders.

As for the idea that Botswana would be cutting off electricity supply to South Africa's provinces, worsening the energy crisis, there is also no evidence of this.

According to the electricity department's 2024 report, South Africa imported coal from Botswana, and some electricity from Mozambique. South Africa and Botswana do have an electricity trade relationship, but with Botswana as an importer of electricity from South Africa, not the other way around.

The claim also appeared here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.