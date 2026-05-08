Kenya: No, Kenya Hate Speech Suspect Bare Sahara Ahmed Not Freed Immediately After Arrest, Despite Viral Claims

No, Kenya hate speech suspect Bare Sahara Ahmed not freed immediately after arrest, despite viral claims

IN SHORT: Posts on social media falsely claim that Bare Sahara Ahmed, accused of threatening national cohesion in Kenya, was released soon after her arrest. But authorities say she has remained in custody, appeared in court and is still under investigation.

Numerous Facebook posts claim Kenyan authorities released aspiring politician Bare Sahara Ahmed, accused of hate speech, shortly after her arrest in late April 2026. According to the posts, this is allowing her to continue making inflammatory remarks targeting certain communities in north-eastern Kenya.

The posts include a photo of four people and a message celebrating the release of their "daughter" while thanking a senior official named "H.E MM shindiye".

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The accompanying caption alleges that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) released the suspect shortly "a few minutes after her incarceration".

This refers to the case of Bare Sahara Ahmed, who is from Garissa in north-eastern Kenya. She was arrested after a viral video showed her making ethnically charged remarks.

This prompted investigations by the DCI and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, or NCIC. Authorities said the comments amounted to hate speech and threatened national unity.

The NCIC said Ahmed's remarks were "hateful utterances" that could incite division and undermine peaceful coexistence, stressing that freedom of expression does not protect hate speech or incitement to violence.

This post has also been published here, here, here, here, here and here.

But did the police immediately free Ahmed despite the gravity of the allegations against her? We checked.

Ahmed still in police custody

Given the high-profile nature of the case, any confirmed release would likely have been widely reported by credible news outlets. We did not find any such reports.

Instead, hours after claims of her release began circulating online, Ahmed was arraigned in court. In a statement, the DCI said it had secured custodial orders from court to detain her for 10 days at Kilimani police station in Nairobi while investigations continued, including forensic analysis of digital evidence.

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The DCI, through its official X and Facebook page, dismissed the post alleging Ahmed's immediate release as "FAKE NEWS".

"The suspect was arrested and was not released on bond. She was processed and is appearing before the Kahawa Law Courts this morning," the agency wrote on 27 April.

At the time of publication, there was still no official confirmation that Bare Sahara Ahmed had been released.