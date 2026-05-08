Malawi: Court Declares Agro Light Sole Keenbooster Distributor As Chipanga Traders Blocked, Mra Barred From Processing Rival Fertilizer Imports

The High Court of Malawi Commercial Division in Blantyre has formally recognised Aubrey Chitimbe trading as Agro Light Trading as the sole distributor of KeenBooster fertilizer in Malawi following a legal settlement involving multiple parties, including the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The agreement was reached in Commercial Case No. 55 of 2025 before Honourable Justice M. Msungama after Agro Light Trading dragged several defendants to court seeking, among other reliefs, a permanent injunction restraining the importation and distribution of KeenBooster fertilizer by other entities.

The defendants in the matter were Aluleyo Peter Banda trading as Chipanga Stationery and Chipanga Traders, Albert Massawe, Keen Feeders Limited, and the Malawi Revenue Authority.

According to the agreed court order, Keen Feeders Limited -- identified in the settlement as the exporter of KeenBooster fertilizer -- acknowledged Agro Light Trading as the sole distributor of the product in Malawi and undertook not to export the fertilizer to any other individual, company, or entity within the country.

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The agreement further bars Chipanga Traders and its proprietor from importing, processing, requesting, or trading in KeenBooster fertilizer without the involvement of Agro Light Trading as importer and Keen Feeders Limited as exporter.

As part of the settlement, Aluleyo Peter Banda also agreed to withdraw an application for an import licence for KeenBooster fertilizer that had been submitted to relevant Malawian authorities.

In a significant clause, the Malawi Revenue Authority agreed that it would not process any future importation of KeenBooster fertilizer into Malawi on behalf of the first, second, or third defendants -- or any other party apart from Agro Light Trading.

The settlement also addressed a fertilizer consignment that had been held by MRA following an injunction dated June 19, 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, the first and second defendants are required to pay Agro Light Trading MK1,000,000 within seven days of executing the agreement.

The parties further agreed that, with the guidance of MRA, they would regularise the importation of the seized consignment "within the shortest time possible."

Court documents show that Agro Light Trading was represented by lawyer Pati Flour Maliwa of Icon & Co Legal Practitioners, while the first, second, and third defendants were represented by Kayikani Chakuwawa of Mlauzi Legal Solutions. MRA was represented by in-house legal counsel Watson Chirwa.

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The matter has now been settled to finality, with each party ordered to bear its own legal costs.