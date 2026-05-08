Algeria: President Tebboune Praises Level of Algerian-Turkish Cooperation

7 May 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)
By President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

ANKARA — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, praised on Thursday, in Ankara, the level reached by cooperation relations between Algeria and Turkiye, which are witnessing growing dynamism that is a source of satisfaction.

In a joint press statement with his brother, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of the Republic said the talks allowed both sides to review "key milestones in the relations between our two countries, relations rooted in deep historical ties and a shared cultural heritage," affirming that they are witnessing "increasing momentum that gives us great satisfaction and allows us to appreciate the progress we have made."

He noted that the goal of his official visit to Turkiye is "to strengthen the level of cooperation through diversifying economic cooperation and expanding areas of partnership in the sectors of renewable energy, agriculture, industry and mines, and supporting bilateral cooperation in cultural and humanitarian fields as well as valuing our shared historical and civilizational heritage."

The President of the Republic also expressed his satisfaction with the results of these "rich and fruitful" talks, which were crowned by the signing of a significant number of agreements, commending in this regard the reactivation of the Businessmen Forum, starting from "its pivotal role in trade exchange and the movement of investments between economic operators in the two countries."

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In this respect, he praised the launch of negotiations on the preferential trade agreement on a specific list of goods, which "will contribute to raising the volume of trade exchanges and investments to the level of USD10 billion by 2030."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

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