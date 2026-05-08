Africa: Kenya Positions Itself As Africa's Digital Innovation Hub Ahead of Africa Forward Summit

Nairobi — Kenya is positioning itself as a continental leader in digital innovation as the country prepares to host the inaugural Africa Forward Summit in partnership with the French government.

The summit, set to be held in Nairobi, is expected to spotlight Kenya's expanding digital economy and attract investment into youth-led innovations and technology enterprises.

Under the NOVA GARAGE programme, young Kenyan innovators will showcase digital solutions and emerging technologies as part of the country's broader foreign policy strategy centred on digital diplomacy.

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Speaking during the signing of a strategic partnership between the Kenya Development Corporation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kenya, Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei said digital diplomacy is becoming a critical tool for youth empowerment and job creation.

He noted that Kenya is increasingly leveraging technology and innovation to strengthen international partnerships while creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

On her part, Norah Ratemo said the corporation is committed to supporting youth exploring digital entrepreneurship and innovation-driven businesses.

She noted that sufficient resources have been set aside to help young people scale up their ideas and compete in the global digital economy.

The two-day Africa Forward Summit will bring together more than 30 heads of state and provide a platform for Kenyan and African youth to present their innovations to global investors and development partners.

The Kenya Development Corporation will also support a side event expected to be attended by William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron, where hundreds of young innovators will showcase digital products and solutions aimed at attracting investment and strategic partnerships.

The summit is also seen as part of France's renewed engagement strategy with Africa, aimed at building long-term business and innovation partnerships across the continent.