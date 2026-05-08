South Africa: Zulu Royal Wives Face Diana and Camilla Style Social Media War

8 May 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The bitter social media war against King Misuzulu's third wife mirrors the nasty public divide between fans of Princess Diana and Queen Camilla in Britain, writes Celani Sikhakhane in Royals Mzansi.

We are watching British royal politics repeat itself in the Zulu royal family. The nasty public divide between fans of Princess Diana and Queen Camilla has found its way to our shores.

This time, the target is King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's third wife.

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The hate towards Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni of the Machobeni Royal Palace is out in the open. Social media is driving this war, and it is a strange, bitter divide.

People spew hate at Queen kaMyeni even when she steps out for charity events to uplift young children or women. Social media users always hunt for any negativity to pin on her.

But look at how they treat the king's other three wives. The love shown to Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela, Queen Sihle kaMdluli, and Queen Nozizwe Mulela is amazing.

During King Mswati's Ruby Jubilee, these three queens appeared together. Social media went crazy. People said seeing them on their timelines brought a breath of fresh air.

Then came the nasty comments. Users made completely unfounded claims about Queen kaMyeni, saying she was not even invited to the ceremony.

The split was clear again at the aMarula Ceremony in Ngwavuma. Queen kaMyeni danced with joy alongside other royal family members. The other three queens sat next to the king.

This setup drew a lot of attention and more negative comments towards Queen kaMyeni. Surprisingly, it is mostly women driving this unpleasant online behaviour.

In Britain, the Diana and Camilla fanbases represent a long cultural divide. It splits people who want traditional stability from those loyal to the 'People's Princess'. Now, we are seeing the exact same split play out against Queen kaMyeni.

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