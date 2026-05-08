Botswana: Nandi-Ndaitwah Pays Tribute to Former Botswana President Festus Mogae

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has paid tribute to former Botswana president Festus Mogae, who died on Friday at the age of 86.

She describes him as a distinguished statesman, committed pan-Africanist and principled leader whose contribution to regional unity and development will be remembered with admiration across Africa.

In a statement issued on Friday, she says Mogae's contribution to Botswana, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and the African continent would be remembered with great respect and admiration.

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"During his tenure as president of Botswana, Namibia was under the leadership of our founding president, Sam Nujoma, and later our second president, Hifikepunye Pohamba.

"It was during this period that the already warm and historic ties between Namibia and Botswana continued to flourish, strengthened by a shared vision for regional peace, stability, economic cooperation and African unity," she says.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says Mogae played a key role in deepening the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

She adds that his calm leadership, wisdom, humility and commitment to good governance earned him admiration beyond Botswana's borders.

The president recalls the spirit of solidarity and mutual respect that characterised relations between Namibia and Botswana during Mogae's presidency, as both countries worked together through SADC to advance regional integration, development and prosperity.

"As Namibia joins Botswana in mourning this profound loss, we stand in solidarity with the people of Botswana during this difficult period of grief and remembrance," Nandi-Ndaitwah says.