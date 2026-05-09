Africa: Ethiopia's Multifaceted Achievements Serve As Model for Africa, Say Social Media Influencers

Addis Ababa — Leading African social media influencers attending the African Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) 2026 in Addis Ababa said Ethiopia's progress in infrastructure, technology, and cultural preservation offers valuable lessons for the rest of the continent.

The summit has brought together prominent digital creators, media personalities, communication experts, and content producers from across Africa to promote authentic African narratives through digital platforms.

The participants visited several major projects in the Ethiopian capital, including the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, corridor development projects, and other key infrastructure sites.

Renowned Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya, said Ethiopia's inclusive transformation could become an important example for African countries.

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The influencer, who has frequently promoted Ethiopia through his digital platforms, said the country has undergone remarkable changes since his first visit in 2017.

According to him, Ethiopia in 2026 reflects a new image marked by extensive road networks, large scale infrastructure projects, and modern developments, including the construction of a new airport.

He noted that such achievements demonstrate Africa's potential for transformation and development.

"Ethiopia is my second home. I always love coming here because this is a country I personally admire," Wode Maya said.

"I once served as an ambassador for Ethiopian Airlines, so Ethiopia means a lot to me. Every time I witness the transformation taking place in this beautiful country, I feel motivated to show it to the rest of the world. I believe the whole of Africa can learn from this transformation," he added.

Nigerian content creator and influencer Chukwueze Odinaka also praised Ethiopia's growing focus on artificial intelligence, describing the country as one of Africa's emerging leaders in the sector.

"At a time when artificial intelligence is shaping the future of the world, Ethiopia's attention to this sector is admirable," he said.

According to him, the country's investments in artificial intelligence will play a significant role in both national development and individual empowerment.

"Artificial intelligence is controlling the world today. Therefore, investing in this technology is very important for nations as well as individuals. I give this project 100 out of 100," he stated.

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Another participant, Tealo Lualo from Lesotho, highlighted Ethiopia's unique historical identity and cultural heritage as a source of inspiration for Africans.

He said Ethiopia's long-standing independence and distinct calendar system symbolize African pride and resilience.

"One of the things I always tell my friends about Ethiopia is that I admire the country for two reasons," he said.

"First, Ethiopia has never been colonized, and second, it has its own calendar. The history we saw during the presentation shows that preserving culture is very important. Ethiopia teaches Africa that culture and identity are powerful assets, and I truly appreciate that."