Ethiopia's President Taye Holds Talks With UN Official Li Junhua On Dev't Goals

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske-Selassie held high-level discussions today with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Li Junhua, at the National Palace.

The Under-Secretary-General is currently in Addis Ababa leading a delegation from the High-Level Advisory Board on Economic and Social Affairs.

The visit centers on evaluating the continental progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering regional partnerships.

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Following the meeting, Li Junhua told ENA that the meeting was productive, expressing profound admiration for Ethiopia's current developmental trajectory.

He specifically noted the remarkable transformation of Addis Ababa's urban landscape as a testament to the nation's progress.

The Under-Secretary-General emphasized that Ethiopia's successful development model offers invaluable insights for the global community.

He suggested that these experiences could serve as a vital roadmap for other developing nations striving to meet their growth objectives.

Li Junhua further reaffirmed the UN's commitment to collaborating with African stakeholders to accelerate the 2030 Agenda and shape the post-2030 global development framework.

Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Claver Gatete, who also attended the session, highlighted Ethiopia's longstanding role in global development financing.

He recalled that the landmark 2015 International Conference on Financing for Development took place in Addis Ababa, underscoring the city's role as a diplomatic hub for economic policy.

Claver Gatete remarked that the delegation was deeply impressed by the holistic growth visible throughout the capital.

He extended his appreciation to the leadership of the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the President for steering the country toward these significant achievements.