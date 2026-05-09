Ethiopian Economic Reform Attracts Zimbabwean Investors - Ambassador Rashid

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms are drawing increasing interest from Zimbabwean investors, according to Ambassador Rashid Mohammed.

In an exclusive interview with the ENA, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mauritius, as well as Representative to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Rashid Mohammed said Ethiopia and Zimbabwe are making steady progress in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation through enhanced diplomatic engagement and expanding trade relations.

The ambassador noted that Ethiopia's wide ranging economic reforms, investment friendly policies, and improving business environment are creating new opportunities for Zimbabwean investors seeking to expand into the Ethiopian market.

He added that the two countries are working closely to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including trade, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism, and technology, with growing interest from the private sector on both sides.

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According to Rashid, Ethiopia's strategic position as a gateway to Africa, coupled with ongoing regional integration efforts under COMESA and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), is further boosting investor confidence and strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

He noted that Ethiopia and Zimbabwe share a deep-rooted friendship built on common political values, Pan Africanism, and a shared commitment to African unity.

According to the ambassador, Ethiopia's support during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle against British colonial rule between the 1960s and 1980 remains a defining chapter in the two countries' historic relationship.

"Ethiopia's contribution to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle stands as a remarkable example of African solidarity and Pan African cooperation," Rashid said.

Ethiopia actively supported Zimbabwe's independence movement by providing financial assistance and military training to freedom fighters during the anti colonial struggle, he added.

Following Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, the two nations formalized their diplomatic ties by opening embassies in Harare and Addis Ababa and strengthening cooperation through the then Organization of African Unity.

The ambassador emphasized that the longstanding diplomatic partnership has enabled both countries to work closely on issues of common interest and amplify African priorities on international platforms.

He stated that Ethiopia and Zimbabwe continue to collaborate in key sectors including agriculture, tourism, aviation, and people to people relations, guided by their shared historical experience and liberation legacy.

Speaking virtually to the Ethiopian News Agency, Rashid said relations between the two countries were forged during the anti-colonial struggle and have continued to grow over the decades.

"As soon as Zimbabwe attained independence in the 1980s, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe established formal diplomatic relations through embassies in Harare and Addis Ababa," he said.

He added that the longstanding diplomatic ties are now expanding into broader economic cooperation.

In this regard, the ambassador pointed out that Ethiopian leather manufacturing companies recently promoted their products and established trade linkages during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

He explained that efforts to showcase Ethiopia's ongoing economic transformation to Zimbabwean investors and developers are creating new opportunities for trade and investment cooperation.

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According to Rashid, Ethiopia's participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area and its membership in COMESA are expected to further expand economic benefits and regional integration.

He also revealed that COMESA covered travel and service expenses for Ethiopian producers that participated in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

Regarding judicial representation within COMESA, the ambassador noted that Ethiopia has secured appropriate representation in the COMESA Court of Justice.

Rashid further highlighted the role of Ethiopian Airlines in strengthening trade and people to people ties between the two countries, noting that the airline currently operates 23 weekly flights to three cities in Zimbabwe.