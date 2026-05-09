East Africa: Ethiopia Spearheads Digital Hub for African Content Creators

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is prioritizing the development of robust digital infrastructure that empowers the next generation of digital creators and storytellers, Bereket Driba, Ethiopia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA, said.

Speaking at the inaugural African Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) 2026 held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, Bereket Driba, Ethiopia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA, outlined the government's vision to transform the nation into a digital gateway for the continent.

According to Bereket, the Ethiopian government is prioritizing expanded digital connectivity to help creators collaborate, innovate, and participate in public interest initiatives.

He emphasized that while creators may choose to work independently, the government is also seeking partnerships with digital influencers and content producers on national priorities, particularly in promoting Ethiopia's tourism sector.

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The nation has been actively inviting creators and supporting initiatives such as the summit, describing the effort as part of broader measures to welcome influencers and strengthen the country's digital ecosystem, he added.

Bereket also stressed the importance of using digital influence to drive broader change across Africa.

According to him, although many African countries enjoy political freedom, citizens should also examine whether genuine freedom is reflected in the practical use of digital platforms and influence.

The diplomat also noted that social media influencers can play a major role in shaping policy directions and advancing African integration by improving understanding among countries, enhancing cross border visibility, and supporting the aspirations of AU's Agenda 2063.

For her part, Strategic Planning and Delivery Director at the AU Commission, Botho Kebabonye Bayendi, said Africa is entering what she described as a decade of acceleration.

However, she warned that while policies and regional strategies designed to promote digital growth and content creation already exist, implementation by member states remains weak.

"Frameworks are there, the policies are there, we lack implementation," Bayendi said, noting that AU level commitments often take considerable time before they are adopted nationally.

Bayendi encouraged digital creators to use the borderless nature of social media to advocate for policy implementation, arguing that digital platforms now provide easier access to AU and national leadership than traditional channels.

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She further called on member states to align AU and UN policy frameworks with national development plans, stressing that the effectiveness of strategies should be measured through concrete implementation rather than repeated policy drafting.

The AU official also linked digital governance with broader governance values, saying that the treatment of outsiders, tourism management, migration, and exports should reflect a pan African approach.

She underscored the importance of data governance and protection, particularly in situations where content creators may face suspicion or have equipment confiscated under security claims that contradict regional policy commitments.

International human rights lawyer and strategic advisor Ashagrie G. Abdi said social media influencers can no longer be viewed merely as entertainers or storytellers.

According to Abdi, audiences, including policymakers, increasingly rely on influencer generated content to understand events and developments, giving creators growing influence over national and continental decision making.

He urged creators to speak honestly, including by criticizing failures where necessary, and called on institutions such as the AU to engage meaningfully with influencer communities instead of overlooking their impact.

Overall, panelists emphasized that accurate information can strengthen public trust and support development agendas, while misinformation can cause serious harm.

They described the role of digital creators as extending beyond promotion to include accountability and public interest engagement.