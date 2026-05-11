Africa: 'Victims Need a Voice, Assistance and Justice' - UN Victims' Rights Advocate Calls for Stronger Action

The United Nations Victims' Rights Advocate has called for stronger and sustained action on behalf of the people she serves across the UN system.

Najla Nassif Palma told UN News in an interview this week that Member States need to better support survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse by UN personnel, warning that much more remains to be done to ensure victims receive justice, protection and long-term assistance.

Speaking after the release of her 2024-2025 annual report, Ms. Nassif Palma said her mandate is centred on ensuring that victims are "not invisible" and that they are guaranteed "a voice, assistance and justice".

Established by Secretary-General António Guterres in 2017 as part of the UN's strategy to strengthen protection from sexual exploitation and abuse, the Office of the Victims' Rights Advocate works across the UN system to advance a victim-centred approach and ensure survivors' perspectives shape prevention, response and accountability efforts.

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Ms. Nassif Palma, only the second senior official to hold the post, said direct engagement with victims has been one of the most important aspects of her work.

Over the past two years, she has visited more than 10 countries and met survivors directly to better understand their experiences, concerns and priorities.

"The first step is to listen to the victims," she highlighted, describing their courage and resilience as a driving force behind her advocacy.

Her office works closely with Senior Victims' Rights Officers and Victims' Rights Focal Points deployed in the field, who support survivors in their own communities by helping connect them with medical care, psychosocial support, legal assistance, education and livelihood opportunities.

UN Photo/Nektarios Markogiannis Promotional materials meant to highlight the "no excuses, zero tolerance" approach to sexual exploitation and abuse by United Nations personnel. Expanding assistance and support

The report highlights progress in expanding assistance for victims and children born of exploitation and abuse, including access to school fee support, skills training and income-generating activities designed to help survivors rebuild their independence and dignity.

According to Ms. Nassif Palma, more UN entities -- including peacekeeping missions such as MINUSCA in the Central African Republic, MONUSCO in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and UNMISS in South Sudan -- are now allocating dedicated resources to victim assistance.

"We are improving how the UN listens to victims and includes their voices in decisions that affect them," she said.

She stressed the importance of partnerships with civil society organisations, particularly women-led groups working directly with victims at community level, to ensure survivors' experiences inform UN policies and programmes.

The report also outlines efforts to strengthen victims' rights throughout UN investigative, disciplinary and judicial processes.

Ms. Nassif Palma said survivors must be fully informed about the status of their cases, protected from retaliation and free to decide whether they wish to participate in investigations.

Paternity and child support claims

Another priority has been working with governments to advance paternity and child support claims.

Some Member States have already taken steps to provide lump-sum payments or interim financial support to victims and children while legal proceedings continue, according to the report.

Despite the progress, Ms. Nassif Palma warned that significant challenges remain.

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She called for more specialised personnel dedicated to supporting victims on the ground, more sustainable and predictable funding for assistance programmes, and stronger political commitment from both the UN system and Member States.

"We need more support for victims at every step of the accountability process, including protection, clear updates on their cases, and real progress on long-standing paternity and child support claims," she said.

'My voice is here' for you

Her message to survivors was clear: "Come forward. We are here to support you. My voice is here to advocate for your rights"

She also urged governments and UN entities to translate commitments into concrete action.

"To move forward, we need sustained commitment across the UN system and Member States to truly put victims' rights first and turn promises into real change in their lives," she said.