South Africa: Govt Declares Severe Storms a National Disaster - South African News Briefs - May 11, 2026

Govt Declares Severe Storms a National Disaster

The government has declared the severe storms affecting several provinces a national disaster, reports EWN. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has said that funds will be released for recovery efforts. The North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga have been affected by floods, thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall in some places. The severe weather has caused a disruption to basic services, such as schooling, which calls for urgent action.

Lusikisiki Massacre Trial Resumes

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The trial of six men accused of killing 18 people in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki is set to continue at the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki, reports SABC News. The court is expected to hear accused number four, Bonga Hintsa, give a statement related to the murder of KwaBhaca businessman and ANC politician Mncedisi Gijana. In his statement, Hintsa detailed how he and co-accused Songezo Vuma, Aphiwe Ndende and Siphosoxolo Myekethe brutally shot at the victims. He argued that they were instructed by Vuma to kill everyone they found at the household.

Two Senior Police Officers Face Court Over Precious Metals Charges

Two senior police officers arrested by the Political Killings Task Team are set to make their first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court, reports EWN. The pair was arrested over the weekend by the Political Killings Task Team following an investigation by the Gauteng Counterintelligence Operations Unit. The police said the pair is linked to the illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals.

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