Tanzania Hails Elected Djibouti President, Wishes Him Success in Serving His People

Djibouti — THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, represented Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the inauguration ceremony of Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, held at the Djibouti International Conference Centre in Djibouti City.

During the event, Minister Kombo also delivered a special message from President Samia to President Guelleh following his swearing-in for a sixth consecutive term in office.

President Guelleh, 78, secured victory in the general election held on April 10, 2026, extending his leadership after serving the Horn of Africa nation of nearly one million people for 27 years.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by leaders and representatives from several African and Middle Eastern countries, including Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Gabon, and Yemen.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking after taking the oath of office, President Guelleh thanked the people of Djibouti for their continued trust and support, while pledging to strengthen the education system, expand the economy and technology sector, enhance regional security, and create more employment opportunities.

For his part, Minister Kombo congratulated President Guelleh on his electoral victory and wished him success in serving the people of Djibouti, who had renewed their confidence in his leadership.

Kombo also stated that Tanzania and Djibouti have maintained long-standing friendly and cooperative relations, calling on citizens of both countries to preserve and strengthen those ties for the mutual benefit of their people.