Tanzania Hails Elected Djibouti President, Wishes Him Success in Serving His People

10 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Djibouti — THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, represented Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the inauguration ceremony of Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, held at the Djibouti International Conference Centre in Djibouti City.

During the event, Minister Kombo also delivered a special message from President Samia to President Guelleh following his swearing-in for a sixth consecutive term in office.

President Guelleh, 78, secured victory in the general election held on April 10, 2026, extending his leadership after serving the Horn of Africa nation of nearly one million people for 27 years.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by leaders and representatives from several African and Middle Eastern countries, including Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Gabon, and Yemen.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking after taking the oath of office, President Guelleh thanked the people of Djibouti for their continued trust and support, while pledging to strengthen the education system, expand the economy and technology sector, enhance regional security, and create more employment opportunities.

For his part, Minister Kombo congratulated President Guelleh on his electoral victory and wished him success in serving the people of Djibouti, who had renewed their confidence in his leadership.

Kombo also stated that Tanzania and Djibouti have maintained long-standing friendly and cooperative relations, calling on citizens of both countries to preserve and strengthen those ties for the mutual benefit of their people.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.