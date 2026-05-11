Angola: President João Lourenço Authorizes Public Tender for the Requalification of the City of Dundo

9 May 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço has authorized the expenditure and the opening of a public tender for the execution of the works to requalify the integrated infrastructure of the urban center of the city of Dundo, in the eastern province of Lunda-Norte.

The measure is contained in Presidential Decree No. 181/26, of May 6, published in the Official Gazette, which aims to provide Dundo with a modern, safe, accessible and functional urban space, capable of improving the quality of life of the population and strengthening local identity.

According to the document, the public works project for the requalification of the infrastructure of the urban center of Dundo is valued at more than 43.6 billion kwanzas.

The decree also authorizes the contracting of services for studies, consultancy and supervision of the project, in an amount exceeding 6.3 billion kwanzas.

Within the scope of the process, the governor of the Lunda-Norte province was granted authority, with the power to subdelegate, to approve the documents of the competitive procedure, appoint the evaluation committee, verify the legality of the actions taken, and proceed with the signing of the contracts.

The city of Dundo, capital of the Lunda-Norte province, has about 300,000 residents and it is one of the main administrative, economic, and cultural centers of northeastern Angola. ART/DOJ

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