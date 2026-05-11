Kenya: Wetang'ula Tells Uhuru Kenyatta to Act As a Statesman Amid Opposition Criticism

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula says retired President Uhuru Kenyatta risk ruining his legacy and respect if he continues to undermine the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking at his home in Bungoma while hosting a delegation of more than 1,000 people from Webuye East Constituency, Wetang'ula said former presidents should act as statesmen and support national unity.

The delegation included elders, opinion leaders, women, youth and other stakeholders.

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Wetang'ula said it was unfortunate that Uhuru was joining leaders he described as disgruntled and distracting President William Ruto from delivering on his mandate.

"When a country goes astray, we expect senior leaders, including retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, to help restore order. But how can you do that when you appear biased, always complaining and calling people names?" said Wetang'ula.

The Speaker urged Uhuru to follow the example of former presidents and allow the current administration to govern without interference.

"We respect you as a retired president, but respect goes both ways. Former Presidents Kibaki and Moi allowed you to serve peacefully. In the same spirit, allow the current president to serve," he added.

Webuye East MP Martin Pepela supported the Speaker's remarks.

"President Ruto supported you for many years. Out of respect for the nation and the respect he gave you, allow him to serve Kenyans," Pepela said.

Wetang'ula also urged Bungoma residents to support President Ruto's bid for a second term, saying it would ensure ongoing development projects are completed.

"The work will continue if we support the President's second-term bid. We are working together with UDA in Kenya Kwanza and ODM under the broad-based government arrangement. Our message is two terms," he said.

He also repeated his ambition to run for president in 2032 after Ruto's expected second term.

"My people, let us work together to ensure Ruto gets a second term in 2027, then in 2032 we will rise to the occasion," he said.

Wetang'ula said he had already engaged MPs and investors on the matter.

"We do not want selective harvesting. Farmers must benefit fairly. This irregular system of permits and harvesting must end," he said.

He also urged residents to ignore leaders opposing government reforms for political reasons and instead take advantage of reduced farm input costs and agricultural reforms.

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"I was accused of selling Nzoia Sugar, yet it is now operational and farmers are being paid within seven days. Let us ignore the noisemakers," he said.

The Speaker assured residents that no leader would be imposed on them and that they would freely elect leaders of their choice.

The meeting was the first in a series of engagements expected to strengthen Wetang'ula's political support ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Last week, he also hosted teachers and religious leaders from Bungoma County, where he called for support for the Kenya Kwanza administration and the broad-based government arrangement for a second term.