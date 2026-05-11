Tanzania: Govt Pledges Continued Support for Midwives

Moshi — THE government has reiterated strong collaboration with the Tanzania Midwives Association (TAMA) to ensure midwives continue working in a conducive environment that enables them to effectively carry out their duties.

The assurance was given recently by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, during celebrations to mark Tanzania's version of the 2026 International Day of the Midwife held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

"The happiness of any family depends on the good work done by midwives, especially when both mother and child safely leave the labour ward after receiving quality services. It is because of this that the government has every reason to ensure that midwives work in a supportive environment," he said.

Dr Shekalaghe added that the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan continues to strengthen the health sector, particularly maternal and child healthcare, resulting in a significant reduction in maternal and child mortality rates in recent years.

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He said the government would continue working closely with TAMA to ensure the midwifery profession, which forms a vital part of the healthcare system, receives priority in ongoing sector improvements.

According to him, the improvements will include expanding educational opportunities for midwives at different training levels to enhance their professional skills and improve service delivery in obstetric care.

"The education programmes will focus on implementing professional training for midwives throughout the country with the aim of improving their skills," he said.

Dr Shekalaghe also commended TAMA leadership for ensuring midwives work in favourable conditions and continue receiving professional training whenever opportunities arise.

"I am pleased to learn that the approximately 200m/- expected to be raised through the Mkunga Marathon organised as part of these celebrations will be used to further education for midwives at different levels," he said.

He described the decision as wise and reflective of the association's commitment to improving the profession.

"The additional knowledge they acquire will strengthen their capacity and improve efficiency and consistency in their areas of work," he added.

Speaking during the event, which was held under the theme "One Million More Midwives," TAMA President Dr Beatrice Mwilike thanked the government for its continued cooperation and support to the association and its members.

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"The cooperation we receive enables us to effectively carry out our responsibilities and achieve results that once seemed impossible. Midwives have significantly contributed to reducing maternal and child mortality rates," she said.

She noted that midwives are among the six key pillars in strengthening the health sector and that last year they contributed to the successful delivery of 90 per cent of births attended through their services.