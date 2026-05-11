South Africa: Madlanga Commission Hearings to Focus On Drug Seizures

The Madlanga Commission's hearings in the week ahead will continue to focus on drug seizures by South African law enforcement agencies, as well as the handling and theft or disappearance of narcotic substances in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"This is a continuation of the testimony of several witnesses last week, including the in-camera evidence of Witness H on Friday, 8 May 2026," spokesperson for the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, Jeremy Michaels, said on Sunday.

READ | Madlanga Commission hears testimony on Durban harbour drug seizure

The public hearings (11-15 May) will be the last week of public hearings before the Commission breaks from 18 May 2026 to focus on its second Interim Report, which is due to be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 29 May 2026.