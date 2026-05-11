Namibia: Windhoek Needs N$353 Million Extra to Fix Potholes

City of Windhoek has repaired more than 76 000 potholes covering over 57 000 square metres of damaged road surfaces despite facing road maintenance funding pressures exceeding N$737 million.

Mayor Sakarias Uunona says the city requires about N$384 million annually for routine road maintenance, excluding an additional N$353 million needed to repair damage caused during the 2024/25 rainy season.

He says the municipality receives only between 5% and 10% of the required funding support from the Road Fund Administration, despite maintaining roads heavily used by motorists.

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"As reported on previous occasions in this August House, the city requires about N$384 million annually for road maintenance, for which no revenue is collected from road users by means of tariffs or levies," Uunona says.

The City of Windhoek's road network suffered extensive damage during the 2024/25 rainy season, affecting about 650 streets and creating a significant repair backlog.

Despite the funding challenges, Uunona says the city has continued with routine maintenance and permanent pothole repairs using bitumen.

The rehabilitation of Eveline Street is nearing completion, while contractors have been appointed for periodic maintenance work along sections of Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue and David Hosea Meroro Avenue.

The municipality has also appointed a contractor to continue the phased upgrading of gravel roads to bitumen standard under the Northern Suburb Phase 8 project.

The works include roads in Wanaheda Extensions 2, 3 and 4.

In addition, procurement processes are underway for the resealing of minor streets in other parts of Windhoek.

The city is continuing infrastructure expansion in informal settlements through electrification and lighting projects.

During the current financial year, 383 informal houses were connected to electricity, while 15 high-mast lights were erected across informal and peri-urban areas.

Uunona says the projects form part of broader efforts to improve urban infrastructure and public safety across the capital.

"Notwithstanding the above budgetary challenges, the city has made great strides in routine maintenance by attempting to permanently fix potholes with bitumen," he says.